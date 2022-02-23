Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria to host 2022 World Toilet Summit in November
News photo Vanguard News  - Nigeria has been named as the official host of the 2022 World Toilet Summit, slated for November 2022.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria to host 2022 World Toilet Summit in November Prompt News:
Nigeria to host 2022 World Toilet Summit in November
Nigeria To Host 2022 World Toilet Summit In November The Street Journal:
Nigeria To Host 2022 World Toilet Summit In November
Nigeria has been named as the official host of the 2022 World Toilet Summit, slated for November 2022 247 U Reports:
Nigeria has been named as the official host of the 2022 World Toilet Summit, slated for November 2022
Nigeria To Host 2022 World Toilet Summit In November The Genius Media:
Nigeria To Host 2022 World Toilet Summit In November
Nigeria To Host World Toilet Summit, Fixes Date Studio CB55:
Nigeria To Host World Toilet Summit, Fixes Date


   More Picks
1 2023: Falz addresses plans to join presidential race - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 Akwa Ibom: Gunmen invade hospital, kidnap doctor on duty - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
3 Ned Nwoko: Abuja courts revokes Jaruma's bail, orders her re-arrest and remand in Suleja prison - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
4 Twitter honours Davido, Wizkid, three others with customised GOAT emoji - The Nation, 21 hours ago
5 DJ Cuppy Reveals How Going To School Might Have Affected Her Music Career - Naija Loaded, 22 hours ago
6 Angry mob sets truck ablaze after driver killed motorcyclist, passenger in Ogun (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
7 Nigerian Pastor Dies Three Weeks To 50th Birthday After Sending Out Invitation To Friends And Family - Republican Nigeria, 22 hours ago
8 Court Threatens To Strike Out Kenneth Minimah’s Suit Against AGF, EFCC - Channels Television, 16 hours ago
9 FG declares ASUU strike illegal after conciliatory meeting ends in deadlock - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
10 Reminisce drops new single "Hustle" featuring BNXN & D Smoke - Bella Naija, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info