Constitution amendment: Outrage as N’Assembly considers life pension for presiding officers
News photo The Punch  - A fresh move by the National Assembly to grant life pension for its presiding officers, including the Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives as well as their deputies has sparked outrage among civil society groups and some ...

17 hours ago
