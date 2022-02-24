Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NDLEA manhandles, arrests Music artistes Zinoleesky and Mohbad [PHOTOS]
News photo Politics Nigeria  - Popular music artistes, Oniyide Azeez(Zinoleesky) and Mohbad (Ilerioluwa Oladimeji) have been arrested by officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA. Both artistes were busted in the early hours of Thursday in their home in Lekki area ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Singers Zinoleesky and Mohbad arrested during NDLEA raid (videos) Linda Ikeji Blog:
Singers Zinoleesky and Mohbad arrested during NDLEA raid (videos)
NDLEA Arrest Singers Zinoleesky and Mohbad At Their Residence (Video) Igbere TV News:
NDLEA Arrest Singers Zinoleesky and Mohbad At Their Residence (Video)
NDLEA Harasses Singers Zinoleesky & Mohbad at Their Home | WATCH Not Just OK:
NDLEA Harasses Singers Zinoleesky & Mohbad at Their Home | WATCH
Singers Zinoleesky and Mohbad reportedly arrested by the NDLEA Pulse Nigeria:
Singers Zinoleesky and Mohbad reportedly arrested by the NDLEA
Zinoleesky and Mohbad arrested by NDLEA Lailas News:
Zinoleesky and Mohbad arrested by NDLEA
NDLEA officials burst into Zinoleesky and Mohbad’s house, arrest them. Mp3 Bullet:
NDLEA officials burst into Zinoleesky and Mohbad’s house, arrest them.
NDLEA officers break into Zinoleesky and Mohbad’s house at midnight, manhandle singers (Video) Gist Reel:
NDLEA officers break into Zinoleesky and Mohbad’s house at midnight, manhandle singers (Video)
VIDEO: NDLEA officials burst into Zinoleesky and Mohbad’s house, arrest them Bukas Blog:
VIDEO: NDLEA officials burst into Zinoleesky and Mohbad’s house, arrest them
Leaders NG:
Zinoleesky and Mohbad Arrested By NDLEA At Their Residence (Video)
Mohbad Arrested By NDLEA Studio CB55:
Mohbad Arrested By NDLEA
NDLEA arrest singers Zinoleesky, Mohbad in early morning raid (Video) First Reports:
NDLEA arrest singers Zinoleesky, Mohbad in early morning raid (Video)
Zinoleesky and Mohbad Arrested By NDLEA At Their Residence (Video) Tori News:
Zinoleesky and Mohbad Arrested By NDLEA At Their Residence (Video)
NDLEA arrests singers Zinoleesky and Mohbad Kemi Filani Blog:
NDLEA arrests singers Zinoleesky and Mohbad


   More Picks
1 Akwa Ibom: Gunmen invade hospital, kidnap doctor on duty - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 Ukraine security council calls for state of emergency - The Punch, 21 hours ago
3 Twitter honours Davido, Wizkid, three others with customised GOAT emoji - The Nation, 23 hours ago
4 Constitution Amendment: Reps panel backtracks, recommends immunity for Senate President, Speaker, CJN - Premium Times, 15 hours ago
5 DJ Cuppy Reveals How Going To School Might Have Affected Her Music Career - Naija Loaded, 24 hours ago
6 School feeding: FG increases consumption per child to N100 - P.M. News - PM News, 16 hours ago
7 Angry mob sets truck ablaze after driver killed motorcyclist, passenger in Ogun (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
8 Nigerian Pastor Dies Three Weeks To 50th Birthday After Sending Out Invitation To Friends And Family - Republican Nigeria, 23 hours ago
9 One dies as PDP delegates congress turns bloody in Osun - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
10 Court Threatens To Strike Out Kenneth Minimah’s Suit Against AGF, EFCC - Channels Television, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info