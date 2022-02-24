Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


LISTEN: Dice Ailes & Tiwa Savage Deliver New Single 'Hold Me'
Not Just OK  - Multi-versed Nigerian talent, Dice Ailes unveils his brand-new single “Hold Me” featuring Tiwa Savage via TMM Entertainment / Black Butter Records.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Dices Ailes, Tiwa Savage team up on classic new song ‘Hold me’ Nigerian Tribune:
Dices Ailes, Tiwa Savage team up on classic new song ‘Hold me’
Dice Ailes – Hold Me ft. Too Xclusive:
Dice Ailes – Hold Me ft.
"Hold Me": Dice Ailes links up with Tiwa Savage - P.M. News PM News:
"Hold Me": Dice Ailes links up with Tiwa Savage - P.M. News
Dice Ailes Features Tiwa Savage In "Hold Me" The Street Journal:
Dice Ailes Features Tiwa Savage In "Hold Me"
Dice Ailes & Tiwa Savage – Hold Me Akpraise:
Dice Ailes & Tiwa Savage – Hold Me
Dice Ailes Features Tiwa Savage In “Hold Me” News Breakers:
Dice Ailes Features Tiwa Savage In “Hold Me”


   More Picks
1 Without Buhari, Nigeria would not have been in peace – Ngige - News Diary Online, 18 hours ago
2 Zamfara Assembly removes deputy gov from office, hours after receiving report - Ripples Nigeria, 24 hours ago
3 Constitution Amendment: Reps panel backtracks, recommends immunity for Senate President, Speaker, CJN - Premium Times, 21 hours ago
4 Nude photos: Court strikes out suit against ex-Imo governor, Ikedi Ohakim - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
5 Zamfara Assembly impeaches Deputy Governor for abuse of office - Legit, 24 hours ago
6 Thugs imported to disrupt Osun PDP primary, Davido alleges - The Nation, 21 hours ago
7 School feeding: FG increases consumption per child to N100 - P.M. News - PM News, 22 hours ago
8 Court Threatens To Strike Out Kenneth Minimah’s Suit Against AGF, EFCC - Channels Television, 23 hours ago
9 Naira Marley angrily breaks silence on Zinoleesky and Mohbad's arrest - Gist Reel, 7 hours ago
10 Oil Price Rises To $102 Per Barrel As Russia Attacks Ukraine - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info