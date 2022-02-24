Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Super Falcons stuck in Abuja airport for over four hours after arriving from their AWCON qualifier (Video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Super Falcons of Nigeria stars have alleged they are stuck at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja following their arrival from AWCON qualifier.Recall, the Super Falcons booked their place at this year’s Africa Women Cup of Nations in ...

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Super Falcons stuck in Abuja airport for over four hours after arriving from their AWCON qualifier Information Nigeria:
Super Falcons stuck in Abuja airport for over four hours after arriving from their AWCON qualifier
Super Falcons stuck in Abuja airport for over four hours after arriving from their AWCON qualifier (video) Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Super Falcons stuck in Abuja airport for over four hours after arriving from their AWCON qualifier (video)
Super Falcons Stuck in Abuja Airport For Hours after AWCON Qualification TV360 Nigeria:
Super Falcons Stuck in Abuja Airport For Hours after AWCON Qualification
Osmek News:
Super Falcons stuck in Abuja airport for over four hours after arriving from their AWCON qualifier
Super Falcons stuck in Abuja airport since arriving from Abidjan. Gist Reel:
Super Falcons stuck in Abuja airport since arriving from Abidjan.
Super Falcons Stuck In Abuja Airport For Over Four Hours After Arriving From Their AFCON Qualifier (Video) Tori News:
Super Falcons Stuck In Abuja Airport For Over Four Hours After Arriving From Their AFCON Qualifier (Video)


   More Picks
1 Oil Price Rises To $102 Per Barrel As Russia Attacks Ukraine - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
2 Should we not smoke weed in our houses? - singer Portable challenges NDLEA following recent arrests of his colleagues - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
3 Ukraine shoots down 5 Russian aircraft, helicopter - Legit, 10 hours ago
4 Losing my shoes almost ruined my convocation at UNN - Obi Cubana - The Punch, 18 hours ago
5 Nude photos: Court strikes out suit against ex-Imo governor, Ikedi Ohakim - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
6 I once lived with three brothers in one room apartment- Annie Idibia - The Punch, 14 hours ago
7 2023: Emefiele buys jets for presidential campaign? CBN governor speaks up with new Twitter account - Legit, 13 hours ago
8 Ukraine invasion: Biden pledges to announce new sanctions to punish Russia - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
9 NDLEA: Singers Zinoleesky, Mohbad in our custody - The Nation, 10 hours ago
10 NEMA receives 159 Nigerians from Libya, cautions against ‘greener pastures’ - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info