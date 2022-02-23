Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ukraine says it was attacked through Russian, Belarus and Crimea borders
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Ukraine has said it was attacked through multiple borders.


According to the Ukrainian state border service, early Thursday morning, it's state sovereignty was breached through its borders

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ukraine under attack along Russia, Belarus borders -Report The Punch:
Ukraine under attack along Russia, Belarus borders -Report
Ukraine under attack along Russia, Belarus borders: border guards The Guardian:
Ukraine under attack along Russia, Belarus borders: border guards
Ukraine Under Attack Along Russia, Belarus Borders: Border Guards The Street Journal:
Ukraine Under Attack Along Russia, Belarus Borders: Border Guards
Ukraine under attack along Russia, Belarus borders -Report News Breakers:
Ukraine under attack along Russia, Belarus borders -Report
Ukraine Says It Was Attacked Through Russian, Belarus and Crimea Borders Republican Nigeria:
Ukraine Says It Was Attacked Through Russian, Belarus and Crimea Borders
Ukraine Under Attack Along Russia, Belarus Borders - Report Naija News:
Ukraine Under Attack Along Russia, Belarus Borders - Report
Ukraine Says It Was Attacked Through Russian, Belarus and Crimea Borders Tori News:
Ukraine Says It Was Attacked Through Russian, Belarus and Crimea Borders


   More Picks
1 Ukraine security council calls for state of emergency - The Punch, 23 hours ago
2 Twitter honours Davido, Wizkid, three others with customised GOAT emoji - The Nation, 1 day ago
3 Constitution Amendment: Reps panel backtracks, recommends immunity for Senate President, Speaker, CJN - Premium Times, 17 hours ago
4 NEMA receives 159 Nigerians from Libya, cautions against ‘greener pastures’ - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
5 Angry mob sets truck ablaze after driver killed motorcyclist, passenger in Ogun (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
6 One dies as PDP delegates congress turns bloody in Osun - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
7 Court Threatens To Strike Out Kenneth Minimah’s Suit Against AGF, EFCC - Channels Television, 19 hours ago
8 FG declares ASUU strike illegal after conciliatory meeting ends in deadlock - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
9 Reminisce drops new single "Hustle" featuring BNXN & D Smoke - Bella Naija, 16 hours ago
10 UCL: Five intimidating Ronaldo stats vs Atletico Madrid - The Nation, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info