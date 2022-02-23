Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2023: Emefiele buys jets for presidential campaign? CBN governor speaks up with new Twitter account
Legit  - Godwin Emefiele, the governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has referred to reports that he bought jet for his alleged presidential campaign as fake news.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Ukraine security council calls for state of emergency - The Punch, 23 hours ago
2 Twitter honours Davido, Wizkid, three others with customised GOAT emoji - The Nation, 1 day ago
3 Constitution Amendment: Reps panel backtracks, recommends immunity for Senate President, Speaker, CJN - Premium Times, 17 hours ago
4 NEMA receives 159 Nigerians from Libya, cautions against ‘greener pastures’ - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
5 Angry mob sets truck ablaze after driver killed motorcyclist, passenger in Ogun (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
6 One dies as PDP delegates congress turns bloody in Osun - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
7 Court Threatens To Strike Out Kenneth Minimah’s Suit Against AGF, EFCC - Channels Television, 19 hours ago
8 FG declares ASUU strike illegal after conciliatory meeting ends in deadlock - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
9 Reminisce drops new single "Hustle" featuring BNXN & D Smoke - Bella Naija, 16 hours ago
10 UCL: Five intimidating Ronaldo stats vs Atletico Madrid - The Nation, 15 hours ago
