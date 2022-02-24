Additional 6 Supreme Court Justices: NBA Publishes List Of 23 Interested Applicants The Nigeria Lawyer - *Calls For Petitions Against The Candidates *Deadline February 25th 2022 In the publication signed by the Chairman, NBA Judiciary Committee, Dr. Babatunde Ajibade, the NBA calls for members of the Bar and General public aware of any reason why the ...



News Credibility Score: 99%