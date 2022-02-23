Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Oil Price Rises To $102 Per Barrel As Russia Attacks Ukraine
Sahara Reporters  - Russia is the world's second-largest oil producer, which mainly sells crude to European refineries.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

