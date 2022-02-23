Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nude photos: Court strikes out suit against ex-Imo governor, Ikedi Ohakim
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, today February 24, struck out a criminal charge filed against a former Governor of Imo state, Chief Ikedi Ohakim.

 

