From my house, I can hear bombs and loud sounds of shells - Nigerian clergyman base in Ukraine, Sunday Adelaja, says
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Nigerian clergyman, Sunday Adelaja, who is based in Ukraine, has said that he could hear bombs and sounds of shells from his home. Adelaja who is based in Kievs and presides over a large Christian congregation called on Nigerians to pray for Ukraine.

