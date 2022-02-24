Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Company Income Tax declines by N124bn in Q4, 2021 — NBS
News photo The Guardian  - Company Income Tax (CIT) recorded a N124.71 billion decline from N472.52 billion in quarter three, 2021 to N347.81 billion in quarter four, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), said.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

