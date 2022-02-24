Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Biden vows 'severe sanctions' on Russia by U.S. and allies
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - The United States and its allies will impose "severe sanctions" on Russia after its military forces launched an attack on Ukraine, U.S. President Joe

12 hours ago
UK announces ?largest and most severe? sanctions against Russia Linda Ikeji Blog:
UK announces ?largest and most severe? sanctions against Russia
UK Announces ‘Most Severe Package’ Of Sanctions On Russian Banks, Companies Independent:
UK Announces ‘Most Severe Package’ Of Sanctions On Russian Banks, Companies
Biden hits Russia with more sanctions - P.M. News PM News:
Biden hits Russia with more sanctions - P.M. News
Biden hits Russia with more sanctions News Breakers:
Biden hits Russia with more sanctions
Ex-US President, Trump Hits Biden Over Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine The New Diplomat:
Ex-US President, Trump Hits Biden Over Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine


