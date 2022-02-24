Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


You've chosen a path of war - World leaders condemn Russia’s attack on Ukraine
Legit  - President Joe Biden of the US, PM Boris Johnson of the UK and other world leaders have strongly condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine and called for sanctions.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

CNN Africa:
World leaders respond to Ukraine invasion, as fresh sanctions await Russia
World Leaders Condemn Russia Invasion Of Ukraine Independent:
World Leaders Condemn Russia Invasion Of Ukraine
World leaders vow The Street Journal:
World leaders vow 'harsh' sanctions, condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine
World Leaders Condemn Russia Kanyi Daily:
World Leaders Condemn Russia's Attack On Ukraine As Over 40 People Are Killed
What World Leaders Are Saying About Russia’s Attack On Ukraine Naija News:
What World Leaders Are Saying About Russia’s Attack On Ukraine


   More Picks
1 Should we not smoke weed in our houses? - singer Portable challenges NDLEA following recent arrests of his colleagues - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 Without Buhari, Nigeria would not have been in peace – Ngige - News Diary Online, 23 hours ago
3 Losing my shoes almost ruined my convocation at UNN - Obi Cubana - The Punch, 16 hours ago
4 Nude photos: Court strikes out suit against ex-Imo governor, Ikedi Ohakim - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
5 2023: Emefiele buys jets for presidential campaign? CBN governor speaks up with new Twitter account - Legit, 11 hours ago
6 Restructuring should be driven by economic, financial viability, says Akinwumi Adesina - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
7 NEMA receives 159 Nigerians from Libya, cautions against ‘greener pastures’ - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
8 Naira Marley angrily breaks silence on Zinoleesky and Mohbad's arrest - Gist Reel, 11 hours ago
9 I once lived with three brothers in one room apartment- Annie Idibia - The Punch, 13 hours ago
10 NDLEA: Singers Zinoleesky, Mohbad in our custody - The Nation, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info