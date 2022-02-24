Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Russia vs Ukraine: This is why the rest of the world sees us as a joke - Williams Uchemba reacts to Nigerian Embassy's advice to citizens
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Williams Uchemba has said that the rest of the world sees Nigeria as a joke because there is no value for human lives. The Nollywood actor stated this while reacting to Nigerian government's advisory to its citizens in Ukraine amid the Russia invasion.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Russia vs Ukraine: This is why the rest of the world sees us as a joke - Williams Uchemba reacts to Nigerian Embassy Yaba Left Online:
Russia vs Ukraine: This is why the rest of the world sees us as a joke - Williams Uchemba reacts to Nigerian Embassy's advice to citizens
Russia vs Ukraine: “This is why the rest of the world sees us as a joke” – Williams Uchemba reacts to Nigerian Embassy’s advice to citizens Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Russia vs Ukraine: “This is why the rest of the world sees us as a joke” – Williams Uchemba reacts to Nigerian Embassy’s advice to citizens
Russia vs Ukraine: This is why the rest of the world sees us as a joke – Williams Uchemba reacts to Nigerian Embassy’s advice to citizens Olajide TV:
Russia vs Ukraine: This is why the rest of the world sees us as a joke – Williams Uchemba reacts to Nigerian Embassy’s advice to citizens
Russia vs Ukraine: “This is why the rest of the world sees us as a joke” – Williams Uchemba reacts to Nigerian Embassy’s advice to citizens Naija Parrot:
Russia vs Ukraine: “This is why the rest of the world sees us as a joke” – Williams Uchemba reacts to Nigerian Embassy’s advice to citizens
"This is why the rest of the world see us as a joke; no value for human lives” – Williams Uchemba comments on Nigerian Embassy’s advice to citizens Gist Reel:
"This is why the rest of the world see us as a joke; no value for human lives” – Williams Uchemba comments on Nigerian Embassy’s advice to citizens


   More Picks
1 Oil Price Rises To $102 Per Barrel As Russia Attacks Ukraine - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
2 Without Buhari, Nigeria would not have been in peace – Ngige - News Diary Online, 21 hours ago
3 Should we not smoke weed in our houses? - singer Portable challenges NDLEA following recent arrests of his colleagues - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
4 Constitution Amendment: Reps panel backtracks, recommends immunity for Senate President, Speaker, CJN - Premium Times, 1 day ago
5 Nude photos: Court strikes out suit against ex-Imo governor, Ikedi Ohakim - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
6 Losing my shoes almost ruined my convocation at UNN - Obi Cubana - The Punch, 15 hours ago
7 2023: Emefiele buys jets for presidential campaign? CBN governor speaks up with new Twitter account - Legit, 10 hours ago
8 Ukraine invasion: Biden pledges to announce new sanctions to punish Russia - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
9 Restructuring should be driven by economic, financial viability, says Akinwumi Adesina - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
10 NEMA receives 159 Nigerians from Libya, cautions against ‘greener pastures’ - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info