Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Abba Kyari was a farce waiting to happen, By Azu Ishiekwene
News photo News Diary Online  - Abba Kyari’s response in July after the US Attorney General’s Office Central District of California issued a warrant of arrest against him following his indictment in a case of internet fraud invol…

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

#OpEd: Abba Kyari Was A Farce Waiting To Happen By Azu Ishiekwene Sahara Reporters:
#OpEd: Abba Kyari Was A Farce Waiting To Happen By Azu Ishiekwene
Abba Kyari was a farce waiting to happen – By Azu Ishiekwene The News Guru:
Abba Kyari was a farce waiting to happen – By Azu Ishiekwene
Abba Kyari was a farce waiting to happen, by Azu Ishiekwene The Eagle Online:
Abba Kyari was a farce waiting to happen, by Azu Ishiekwene
Abba Kyari was a farce waiting to happen, By Azu Ishiekwene News Breakers:
Abba Kyari was a farce waiting to happen, By Azu Ishiekwene
Opinion (24/2/2022): Abba Kyari Was A Farce Waiting To Happen – By Azu Ishiekwene Yes International! Magazine:
Opinion (24/2/2022): Abba Kyari Was A Farce Waiting To Happen – By Azu Ishiekwene


   More Picks
1 Should we not smoke weed in our houses? - singer Portable challenges NDLEA following recent arrests of his colleagues - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Nude photos: Court strikes out suit against ex-Imo governor, Ikedi Ohakim - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Ukraine shoots down 5 Russian aircraft, helicopter - Legit, 21 hours ago
4 “This injustice is unfair and it is beginning to look like a pattern” – Naira Marley breaks silence on the arrest of Mohbad and Zino - Yaba Left Online, 1 hour ago
5 NDLEA: Singers Zinoleesky, Mohbad in our custody - The Nation, 20 hours ago
6 2023: Emefiele buys jets for presidential campaign? CBN governor speaks up with new Twitter account - Legit, 24 hours ago
7 Russia vs Ukraine: This is why the rest of the world sees us as a joke - Williams Uchemba reacts to Nigerian Embassy's advice to citizens - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
8 From my house, I can hear bombs and loud sounds of shells - Nigerian clergyman base in Ukraine, Sunday Adelaja, says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
9 Update: Housewife arrested for allegedly killing her husband in Ogun - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
10 Police Rescue Abducted Medical Doctor In Akwa Ibom - Republican Nigeria, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info