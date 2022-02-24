Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
I removed my son from public school over kidnapping threats – El-Rufai
The Punch
- The Governor of Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai, has said he pulled his son out of a public school due to kidnapping threats.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Sahara Reporters:
I Withdrew My Son From Kaduna Public School Because Kidnappers Targetted Him – Governor El-Rufai
The News Guru:
I pulled my son from public school for security reasons - El-Rufai
The Eagle Online:
Why I removed my son from public school – El-Rufai
News Breakers:
I removed my son from public school over kidnapping threats – El-Rufai
Ladun Liadi Blog:
I Removed My Son From Public School So That He Won't Be Kidnapped - El Rufai | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Tori News:
I Removed My Son From Public School Over Kidnapping Threats – Governor El-Rufai Reveals
More Picks
1
Oil Price Rises To $102 Per Barrel As Russia Attacks Ukraine -
Sahara Reporters,
16 hours ago
2
Should we not smoke weed in our houses? - singer Portable challenges NDLEA following recent arrests of his colleagues -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
3
Ukraine shoots down 5 Russian aircraft, helicopter -
Legit,
10 hours ago
4
Losing my shoes almost ruined my convocation at UNN - Obi Cubana -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
5
Nude photos: Court strikes out suit against ex-Imo governor, Ikedi Ohakim -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
6
I once lived with three brothers in one room apartment- Annie Idibia -
The Punch,
14 hours ago
7
2023: Emefiele buys jets for presidential campaign? CBN governor speaks up with new Twitter account -
Legit,
13 hours ago
8
Ukraine invasion: Biden pledges to announce new sanctions to punish Russia -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
9
NDLEA: Singers Zinoleesky, Mohbad in our custody -
The Nation,
10 hours ago
10
NEMA receives 159 Nigerians from Libya, cautions against ‘greener pastures’ -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
