Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
“Why we arrested singers Zino and Mohbad” – NDLEA
Nigerian Wedding's Blog
- The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has confirmed the arrest of popular Nigerian singers, Zinoleesky and Mohbad. It was earlier reported that Marlian Music...
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
“Why we arrested singers Zino and Mohbad” – NDLEA
Lailas News:
NDLEA reveals why Zino and Mohbad were arrested
The Dabigal Blog:
“Why we arrested singers Zino and Mohbad” – NDLEA
1st for Credible News:
#NDLEA reveals why #Zino and #Mohbad were arrested
Instablog 9ja:
Why we arrested singers Zino and Mohbad — NDLEA
See Naija:
Why we arrested singers Zino and Mohbad– NDLEA
Gbextra Online Portal:
“Why We Arrested Singers Zinolessky And Mohbad” – NDLEA
Naija Parrot:
“Why we arrested singers Zino and Mohbad” – NDLEA
More Picks
1
We found in their possession molly and cannabis- NDLEA speaks on Zinolesesky and Mohbad's arrest -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
2
Decomposing bodies of kidnapped victims found dumped in deep well as troops dislodge IPOB/ESN camps in Imo, Anambra -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
3
Should we not smoke weed in our houses? - singer Portable challenges NDLEA following recent arrests of his colleagues -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
4
"Africa needs 3rd World War more than every other continent" - Former presidential aspirant Adamu Garba -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
5
Amotekun not in rivalry with police, other security agencies - Akeredolu | herald.ng -
The Herald,
5 hours ago
6
Police arrest woman who supplies 'criminal charms' to notorious bandits leaders in Katsina -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
7
President Buhari's kind of kindness by Femi Adesina -
Legit,
12 hours ago
8
How Omoyele Sowore Was Arrested Like A Common Criminal (Photos) -
Nigeria Breaking News,
19 hours ago
9
Russia vs Ukraine: This is why the rest of the world sees us as a joke - Williams Uchemba reacts to Nigerian Embassy's advice to citizens -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
10
466 terrorists surrendered in 2 weeks, scores killed – DHQ -
Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...