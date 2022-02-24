Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“Why we arrested singers Zino and Mohbad” – NDLEA
News photo Nigerian Wedding's Blog  - The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has confirmed the arrest of popular Nigerian singers, Zinoleesky and Mohbad. It was earlier reported that Marlian Music...

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

“Why we arrested singers Zino and Mohbad” – NDLEA Yaba Left Online:
“Why we arrested singers Zino and Mohbad” – NDLEA
NDLEA reveals why Zino and Mohbad were arrested Lailas News:
NDLEA reveals why Zino and Mohbad were arrested
“Why we arrested singers Zino and Mohbad” – NDLEA The Dabigal Blog:
“Why we arrested singers Zino and Mohbad” – NDLEA
#NDLEA reveals why #Zino and #Mohbad were arrested 1st for Credible News:
#NDLEA reveals why #Zino and #Mohbad were arrested
Why we arrested singers Zino and Mohbad — NDLEA Instablog 9ja:
Why we arrested singers Zino and Mohbad — NDLEA
Why we arrested singers Zino and Mohbad– NDLEA See Naija:
Why we arrested singers Zino and Mohbad– NDLEA
“Why We Arrested Singers Zinolessky And Mohbad” – NDLEA Gbextra Online Portal:
“Why We Arrested Singers Zinolessky And Mohbad” – NDLEA
“Why we arrested singers Zino and Mohbad” – NDLEA Naija Parrot:
“Why we arrested singers Zino and Mohbad” – NDLEA


   More Picks
1 We found in their possession molly and cannabis- NDLEA speaks on Zinolesesky and Mohbad's arrest - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Decomposing bodies of kidnapped victims found dumped in deep well as troops dislodge IPOB/ESN camps in Imo, Anambra - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 Should we not smoke weed in our houses? - singer Portable challenges NDLEA following recent arrests of his colleagues - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 "Africa needs 3rd World War more than every other continent" - Former presidential aspirant Adamu Garba - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 Amotekun not in rivalry with police, other security agencies - Akeredolu | herald.ng - The Herald, 5 hours ago
6 Police arrest woman who supplies 'criminal charms' to notorious bandits leaders in Katsina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
7 President Buhari's kind of kindness by Femi Adesina - Legit, 12 hours ago
8 How Omoyele Sowore Was Arrested Like A Common Criminal (Photos) - Nigeria Breaking News, 19 hours ago
9 Russia vs Ukraine: This is why the rest of the world sees us as a joke - Williams Uchemba reacts to Nigerian Embassy's advice to citizens - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 466 terrorists surrendered in 2 weeks, scores killed – DHQ - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info