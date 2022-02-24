Post News
News at a Glance
Tinubu visits Ooni of Ife over presidential ambition
The Punch
- A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, visited the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi,
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
TVC News:
National leader of the APC, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu @officialABAT has received the royal endorsement and prayers of the Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi @OoniAdimulaIfe for his 2023 presidential ambition.
PM News:
Moment Tinubu stormed Ile-Ife for Ooni's royal blessing for 2023 (Photos) - P.M. News
News Breakers:
Tinubu visits Ooni of Ife over presidential ambition
Within Nigeria:
2023: Tinubu visits Ooni of Ife
Naija News:
Bola Tinubu Visits Ooni Of Ife
Republican Nigeria:
2023: Tinubu visits Ooni of Ife
More Picks
1
Should we not smoke weed in our houses? - singer Portable challenges NDLEA following recent arrests of his colleagues -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
2
Without Buhari, Nigeria would not have been in peace – Ngige -
News Diary Online,
23 hours ago
3
Losing my shoes almost ruined my convocation at UNN - Obi Cubana -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
4
Nude photos: Court strikes out suit against ex-Imo governor, Ikedi Ohakim -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
5
2023: Emefiele buys jets for presidential campaign? CBN governor speaks up with new Twitter account -
Legit,
11 hours ago
6
Restructuring should be driven by economic, financial viability, says Akinwumi Adesina -
Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
7
NEMA receives 159 Nigerians from Libya, cautions against ‘greener pastures’ -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
8
Naira Marley angrily breaks silence on Zinoleesky and Mohbad's arrest -
Gist Reel,
11 hours ago
9
I once lived with three brothers in one room apartment- Annie Idibia -
The Punch,
13 hours ago
10
NDLEA: Singers Zinoleesky, Mohbad in our custody -
The Nation,
8 hours ago
