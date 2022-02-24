Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Tinubu visits Ooni of Ife over presidential ambition
The Punch  - A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, visited the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi,

3 hours ago
