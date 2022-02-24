Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Woman, secondary school student electrocuted, others injured after power surge in Makurdi (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Two people were reportedly electrocuted while three others sustained injuries in the Wadata area of Makurdi town, Benue State, following a sudden surge in electricity supply to the area.

 

44 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

