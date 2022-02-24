Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Police arrest woman who supplies 'criminal charms' to notorious bandits leaders in Katsina
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The Katsina State Police Command has arrested suspected informer who supplies criminal charms to bandits terrorizing the state.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Police in Katsina arrest bandits’ charms supplier
Pulse Nigeria:
Police arrest bandits' informant, charms supplier in Katsina
The Street Journal:
Police In Katsina Arrest Bandits’ Charms Supplier
Within Nigeria:
Woman who supplies 'criminal charms' to notorious bandits leaders arrested in Katsina
More Picks
1
Should we not smoke weed in our houses? - singer Portable challenges NDLEA following recent arrests of his colleagues -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
2
Losing my shoes almost ruined my convocation at UNN - Obi Cubana -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
3
Nude photos: Court strikes out suit against ex-Imo governor, Ikedi Ohakim -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
4
I once lived with three brothers in one room apartment- Annie Idibia -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
5
2023: Emefiele buys jets for presidential campaign? CBN governor speaks up with new Twitter account -
Legit,
18 hours ago
6
NDLEA: Singers Zinoleesky, Mohbad in our custody -
The Nation,
14 hours ago
7
Russia vs Ukraine: This is why the rest of the world sees us as a joke - Williams Uchemba reacts to Nigerian Embassy's advice to citizens -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
8
Naira Marley angrily breaks silence on Zinoleesky and Mohbad's arrest -
Gist Reel,
17 hours ago
9
In God's judgement, the ideal marriage is one where the husband is older than the wife and not vice versa - Reno Omokri -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
10
LISTEN: Dice Ailes & Tiwa Savage Deliver New Single 'Hold Me' -
Not Just OK,
19 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...