Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nonso Amadi Makes Epic Return With New Song “Foreigner”
Bella Naija  - Following the release of the 2019 “Free” EP, Nonso Amadi made the conscious decision to step away from social media and pause the release of music — all to take a deeper dive into his artistry and separate from noise and distraction.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nonso Amadi Returns With “Foreigner” The Guardian:
Nonso Amadi Returns With “Foreigner”
Nonso Amadi – Foreigner Too Xclusive:
Nonso Amadi – Foreigner
LISTEN: Nonso Amadi Makes Comeback With New Single Not Just OK:
LISTEN: Nonso Amadi Makes Comeback With New Single 'Foreigner'
Nonso Amadi Returns With “Foreigner” The Street Journal:
Nonso Amadi Returns With “Foreigner”
Nonso Amadi – Foreigner Akpraise:
Nonso Amadi – Foreigner
Nonso Amadi makes a refreshing return with new single, “Foreigner” The Native:
Nonso Amadi makes a refreshing return with new single, “Foreigner”


   More Picks
1 Decomposing bodies of kidnapped victims found dumped in deep well as troops dislodge IPOB/ESN camps in Imo, Anambra - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 Should we not smoke weed in our houses? - singer Portable challenges NDLEA following recent arrests of his colleagues - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 NDLEA: Singers Zinoleesky, Mohbad in our custody - The Nation, 23 hours ago
4 "Africa needs 3rd World War more than every other continent" - Former presidential aspirant Adamu Garba - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 Ukraine shoots down 5 Russian aircraft, helicopter - Legit, 24 hours ago
6 Amotekun not in rivalry with police, other security agencies - Akeredolu | herald.ng - The Herald, 3 hours ago
7 Police arrest woman who supplies 'criminal charms' to notorious bandits leaders in Katsina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
8 How Omoyele Sowore Was Arrested Like A Common Criminal (Photos) - Nigeria Breaking News, 17 hours ago
9 Russia vs Ukraine: This is why the rest of the world sees us as a joke - Williams Uchemba reacts to Nigerian Embassy's advice to citizens - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
10 466 terrorists surrendered in 2 weeks, scores killed – DHQ - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info