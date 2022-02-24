Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


No one has any idea what to do.
Linda Ikeji Blog  - As the row between Ukraine and Russia continues, Nigerian students in Ukraine have said they feel left alone by the Federal government as they do not know what to do.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

No one has any idea what to do. Yaba Left Online:
No one has any idea what to do.
No one has any idea what to do. Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
No one has any idea what to do.
No one has any idea what to do. The Dabigal Blog:
No one has any idea what to do.
No one has any idea what to do. Naija Parrot:
No one has any idea what to do.


   More Picks
1 Should we not smoke weed in our houses? - singer Portable challenges NDLEA following recent arrests of his colleagues - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 Losing my shoes almost ruined my convocation at UNN - Obi Cubana - The Punch, 23 hours ago
3 Nude photos: Court strikes out suit against ex-Imo governor, Ikedi Ohakim - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 I once lived with three brothers in one room apartment- Annie Idibia - The Punch, 19 hours ago
5 2023: Emefiele buys jets for presidential campaign? CBN governor speaks up with new Twitter account - Legit, 18 hours ago
6 NDLEA: Singers Zinoleesky, Mohbad in our custody - The Nation, 14 hours ago
7 Russia vs Ukraine: This is why the rest of the world sees us as a joke - Williams Uchemba reacts to Nigerian Embassy's advice to citizens - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
8 Naira Marley angrily breaks silence on Zinoleesky and Mohbad's arrest - Gist Reel, 17 hours ago
9 In God's judgement, the ideal marriage is one where the husband is older than the wife and not vice versa - Reno Omokri - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
10 LISTEN: Dice Ailes & Tiwa Savage Deliver New Single 'Hold Me' - Not Just OK, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info