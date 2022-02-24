Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Three Police Officers Convicted For Violating George Floyd's Civil Rights
News photo Talk Glitz  -   Three former Minneapolis police officers were found guilty on Thursday of federal crimes for failing to intervene as another officer killed George Floyd by pressing his knee on his neck for more than nine minutes.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Three former Minneapolis officers found guilty of violating George Floyd?s civil rights Linda Ikeji Blog:
Three former Minneapolis officers found guilty of violating George Floyd?s civil rights
George Floyd: Court Convicts ex-cops Of Rights Violations Global Village Extra:
George Floyd: Court Convicts ex-cops Of Rights Violations
Three Former Minneapolis Officers Found Guilty Of Violating George Floyd’s Civil Rights Republican Nigeria:
Three Former Minneapolis Officers Found Guilty Of Violating George Floyd’s Civil Rights
Three ex-cops found guilty of violating George Floyd’s rights News Breakers:
Three ex-cops found guilty of violating George Floyd’s rights
Three Former Minneapolis Officers Found Guilty Of Violating George Floyd’s Civil Rights Tori News:
Three Former Minneapolis Officers Found Guilty Of Violating George Floyd’s Civil Rights


   More Picks
1 Decomposing bodies of kidnapped victims found dumped in deep well as troops dislodge IPOB/ESN camps in Imo, Anambra - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 Should we not smoke weed in our houses? - singer Portable challenges NDLEA following recent arrests of his colleagues - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 NDLEA: Singers Zinoleesky, Mohbad in our custody - The Nation, 23 hours ago
4 "Africa needs 3rd World War more than every other continent" - Former presidential aspirant Adamu Garba - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 Ukraine shoots down 5 Russian aircraft, helicopter - Legit, 24 hours ago
6 Amotekun not in rivalry with police, other security agencies - Akeredolu | herald.ng - The Herald, 3 hours ago
7 Police arrest woman who supplies 'criminal charms' to notorious bandits leaders in Katsina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
8 How Omoyele Sowore Was Arrested Like A Common Criminal (Photos) - Nigeria Breaking News, 17 hours ago
9 Russia vs Ukraine: This is why the rest of the world sees us as a joke - Williams Uchemba reacts to Nigerian Embassy's advice to citizens - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
10 466 terrorists surrendered in 2 weeks, scores killed – DHQ - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info