NDLEA: Hold Naira Marley, Marlian Music Responsible If I Die – Mohbad Cries For Help On IG Live [VIDEO]
News photo Bukas Blog  - Fast-Rising Nigerian Artiste, Mohbad has cried out for help a few hours after his release from the custody of the Nigerian Law Enforcement Agency. Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have arrested singers Zinoleesky and Mohbad after ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

