Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Russia marked me as target No. 1, my family, as target No. 2 - Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky says as he bans males aged 18-60 from leaving the country
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Ukraine president, Volodymyr Zelensky has said that he believes that Russian special forces have entered the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv and have earmarked him to be killed by all means poss
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Russia-Ukraine: Zelenskyy bans men aged 18 to 60 from leaving country
Pulse Nigeria:
"The enemy has marked me down as the number one target...My family is the number two target. They want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the head of state." - Ukraine President, Volodymyr Zelensky says he will stay in Kyiv as his troops ...
The Street Journal:
Ukraine govt ban males aged 18 to 60 from leaving the country
Republican Nigeria:
President Zelenskyy Bans Men Aged 18 to 60 From Leaving Country
Kanyi Daily:
Russia Invasion: Ukraine President Bans Men Aged 18 To 60 From Leaving The Country
Within Nigeria:
How Russia marked me as target No. 1 - Ukraine's president says, bans men from leaving country
Tori News:
Russia-Ukraine: President Zelenskyy Bans Men Aged 18 to 60 From Leaving Country
More Picks
1
Should we not smoke weed in our houses? - singer Portable challenges NDLEA following recent arrests of his colleagues -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
2
We found in their possession molly and cannabis- NDLEA speaks on Zinolesesky and Mohbad's arrest -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
3
Decomposing bodies of kidnapped victims found dumped in deep well as troops dislodge IPOB/ESN camps in Imo, Anambra -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
4
"Africa needs 3rd World War more than every other continent" - Former presidential aspirant Adamu Garba -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
5
Amotekun not in rivalry with police, other security agencies - Akeredolu | herald.ng -
The Herald,
6 hours ago
6
Police arrest woman who supplies 'criminal charms' to notorious bandits leaders in Katsina -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
7
How Omoyele Sowore Was Arrested Like A Common Criminal (Photos) -
Nigeria Breaking News,
20 hours ago
8
Oyo Government Seals Off Popular Premier Hotel, Event Centre, 80 Shops For Violating Sanitation Laws -
Sahara Reporters,
19 hours ago
9
President Buhari's kind of kindness by Femi Adesina -
Legit,
13 hours ago
10
Russia vs Ukraine: This is why the rest of the world sees us as a joke - Williams Uchemba reacts to Nigerian Embassy's advice to citizens -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...