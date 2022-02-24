Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Russia marked me as target No. 1, my family, as target No. 2 - Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky says as he bans males aged 18-60 from leaving the country
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Ukraine president, Volodymyr Zelensky has said that he believes that Russian special forces have entered the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv and have earmarked him to be killed by all means poss

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

