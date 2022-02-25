Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Moment Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama took to his heels after being asked Nigeria's stance on Ukraine-Russia crisis (Video)
Gist Reel
- A video shows the moment Geoffrey Onyeama took to his heels after he was asked Nigeria's stance on the Russia-Ukraine crisis
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
Additional Sources
Correct NG:
Moment Foreign Affairs Minister, Onyeama ‘fled’ after being asked to comment on Russia-Ukraine crisis [Video]
Naija News:
Moment Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs ‘Fled’ When Asked To Comment On Ukraine-Russia Crisis (Video)
Gist Lovers:
Watch Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Take His Heels After Being Asked Nigeria’s Stance on Ukraine-Russia Crisis [VIDEO]
Naija on Point:
Moment Foreign Affairs Minister, Onyeama ‘fled’ after being asked to comment on Russia-Ukraine crisis [Video]
More Picks
1
Decomposing bodies of kidnapped victims found dumped in deep well as troops dislodge IPOB/ESN camps in Imo, Anambra -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
2
"Africa needs 3rd World War more than every other continent" - Former presidential aspirant Adamu Garba -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
3
Amotekun not in rivalry with police, other security agencies - Akeredolu | herald.ng -
The Herald,
8 hours ago
4
Police arrest woman who supplies 'criminal charms' to notorious bandits leaders in Katsina -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
5
How Omoyele Sowore Was Arrested Like A Common Criminal (Photos) -
Nigeria Breaking News,
22 hours ago
6
Oyo Government Seals Off Popular Premier Hotel, Event Centre, 80 Shops For Violating Sanitation Laws -
Sahara Reporters,
21 hours ago
7
President Buhari's kind of kindness by Femi Adesina -
Legit,
15 hours ago
8
Stop taking somebody who has not proposed to you to your parent's house - Nigerian clergyman advises single ladies (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
9
FIFA suspends two African countries with immediate effect -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
10
JP Morgan Sued By Nigerian Govt Over Alleged Involvement In 2011 Malabo Oil Deal -
Investor King,
1 day ago
