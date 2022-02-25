Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


PDP sweeps council polls in Enugu State
News photo The Guardian  - The  ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State won all the 17 chairmanship and 260 councillorship seats in the local government elections held in the state on Wednesday. The party beat the 10 other political parties that contested in the ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PDP sweeps council polls in Enugu State The Sun:
PDP sweeps council polls in Enugu State
PDP sweeps council polls in Enugu State The News Guru:
PDP sweeps council polls in Enugu State
PDP Sweeps Council Polls In Enugu State The Street Journal:
PDP Sweeps Council Polls In Enugu State
PDP sweeps council polls in Enugu State News Diary Online:
PDP sweeps council polls in Enugu State
PDP sweeps council polls in Enugu State — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
PDP sweeps council polls in Enugu State — NEWSVERGE
PDP sweeps council polls in Enugu State News Breakers:
PDP sweeps council polls in Enugu State


   More Picks
1 Decomposing bodies of kidnapped victims found dumped in deep well as troops dislodge IPOB/ESN camps in Imo, Anambra - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 "Africa needs 3rd World War more than every other continent" - Former presidential aspirant Adamu Garba - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Amotekun not in rivalry with police, other security agencies - Akeredolu | herald.ng - The Herald, 8 hours ago
4 Police arrest woman who supplies 'criminal charms' to notorious bandits leaders in Katsina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 How Omoyele Sowore Was Arrested Like A Common Criminal (Photos) - Nigeria Breaking News, 22 hours ago
6 Oyo Government Seals Off Popular Premier Hotel, Event Centre, 80 Shops For Violating Sanitation Laws - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
7 President Buhari's kind of kindness by Femi Adesina - Legit, 15 hours ago
8 Stop taking somebody who has not proposed to you to your parent's house - Nigerian clergyman advises single ladies (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
9 FIFA suspends two African countries with immediate effect - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
10 JP Morgan Sued By Nigerian Govt Over Alleged Involvement In 2011 Malabo Oil Deal - Investor King, 1 day ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info