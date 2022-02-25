Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Okagbare: Athletics Federation of Nigeria keeps mum
News photo PM News  - The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) said it will not comment on the 10-year ban slammed on Blessing Okagbare by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) until after the next meeting of the federation.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

AFN declines comment over Okagbare’s fate Vanguard News:
AFN declines comment over Okagbare’s fate
Okagbare: Athletics Federation Of Nigeria Keeps Mum Independent:
Okagbare: Athletics Federation Of Nigeria Keeps Mum
10-year ban: AFN declines comment over Okagbare’s fate The News Guru:
10-year ban: AFN declines comment over Okagbare’s fate
AFN Declines Comment Over Okagbare’s Fate The Street Journal:
AFN Declines Comment Over Okagbare’s Fate
Okagbare: AFN vows it will reserve comments until after next meeting The Eagle Online:
Okagbare: AFN vows it will reserve comments until after next meeting
Okagbare: Athletics Federation of Nigeria keeps mum See Naija:
Okagbare: Athletics Federation of Nigeria keeps mum
Okagbare: Athletics Federation of Nigeria keeps mum News Breakers:
Okagbare: Athletics Federation of Nigeria keeps mum


   More Picks
1 Ukraine crisis: Russia stripped of Champions League final by UEFA with Paris picked as replacement host - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 Decomposing bodies of kidnapped victims found dumped in deep well as troops dislodge IPOB/ESN camps in Imo, Anambra - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 "Africa needs 3rd World War more than every other continent" - Former presidential aspirant Adamu Garba - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
4 Amotekun not in rivalry with police, other security agencies - Akeredolu | herald.ng - The Herald, 11 hours ago
5 ExxonMobil reaches agreement to sell interest in MPNU to Seplat Energy - Vanguard News, 9 hours ago
6 Arsenal Boost Top-Four Hopes After Dramatic Comeback Win Against Wolves - Complete Sports, 20 hours ago
7 Police arrest woman who supplies 'criminal charms' to notorious bandits leaders in Katsina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 President Buhari's kind of kindness by Femi Adesina - Legit, 18 hours ago
9 Stop taking somebody who has not proposed to you to your parent's house - Nigerian clergyman advises single ladies (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
10 FIFA suspends two African countries with immediate effect - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info