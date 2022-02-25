Russian invasion: We'll command war in Ukraine to cease, says Apostle Suleman

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Should we not smoke weed in our houses? - singer Portable challenges NDLEA following recent arrests of his colleagues - Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
|
2
|
We found in their possession molly and cannabis- NDLEA speaks on Zinolesesky and Mohbad's arrest - Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
|
3
|
Decomposing bodies of kidnapped victims found dumped in deep well as troops dislodge IPOB/ESN camps in Imo, Anambra - Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
|
4
|
"Africa needs 3rd World War more than every other continent" - Former presidential aspirant Adamu Garba - Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
|
5
|
Amotekun not in rivalry with police, other security agencies - Akeredolu | herald.ng - The Herald,
6 hours ago
|
6
|
Police arrest woman who supplies 'criminal charms' to notorious bandits leaders in Katsina - Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
|
7
|
How Omoyele Sowore Was Arrested Like A Common Criminal (Photos) - Nigeria Breaking News,
20 hours ago
|
8
|
Oyo Government Seals Off Popular Premier Hotel, Event Centre, 80 Shops For Violating Sanitation Laws - Sahara Reporters,
19 hours ago
|
9
|
President Buhari's kind of kindness by Femi Adesina - Legit,
13 hours ago
|
10
|
Russia vs Ukraine: This is why the rest of the world sees us as a joke - Williams Uchemba reacts to Nigerian Embassy's advice to citizens - Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago