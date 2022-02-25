Dumo Lulu-Briggs Declares Intention To Succeed Wike In Rivers

Naija News reports that Lulu-Briggs made this known on Friday on arrival at Pot Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa from Abuja.< ... Naija News - Oil mogul Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs has announced his intention to contest in the Rivers governorship election in 2023.Naija News reports that Lulu-Briggs made this known on Friday on arrival at Pot Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa from Abuja.< ...



News Credibility Score: 99%