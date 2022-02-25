Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


COVID-19: NCDC registers 34 additional infections, 18,004 discharges
News photo The Guardian  - The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), says 254,428 coronavirus cases have been confirmed across the country after it registered additional 34 new infections on Thursday. The NCDC via its verified website on Friday said that no fatality was ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

COVID-19: NCDC registers 34 additional infections, 18,004 discharges – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
COVID-19: NCDC registers 34 additional infections, 18,004 discharges – The Sun Nigeria
COVID-19: NCDC Registers 34 Additional Infections, 18,004 Discharges Independent:
COVID-19: NCDC Registers 34 Additional Infections, 18,004 Discharges
COVID-19: NCDC Registers 34 Additional Infections, 18,004 Discharges The Street Journal:
COVID-19: NCDC Registers 34 Additional Infections, 18,004 Discharges
COVID-19: NCDC registers 34 additional infections, 18,004 discharges News Diary Online:
COVID-19: NCDC registers 34 additional infections, 18,004 discharges
COVID-19: NCDC registers 34 additional infections, 18,004 discharges News Breakers:
COVID-19: NCDC registers 34 additional infections, 18,004 discharges
#COVID-19: NCDC Registers 34 Additional Infections As 18004 Discharges The Genius Media:
#COVID-19: NCDC Registers 34 Additional Infections As 18004 Discharges


   More Picks
1 Ukraine crisis: Russia stripped of Champions League final by UEFA with Paris picked as replacement host - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 Decomposing bodies of kidnapped victims found dumped in deep well as troops dislodge IPOB/ESN camps in Imo, Anambra - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 "Africa needs 3rd World War more than every other continent" - Former presidential aspirant Adamu Garba - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
4 Amotekun not in rivalry with police, other security agencies - Akeredolu | herald.ng - The Herald, 11 hours ago
5 ExxonMobil reaches agreement to sell interest in MPNU to Seplat Energy - Vanguard News, 9 hours ago
6 Arsenal Boost Top-Four Hopes After Dramatic Comeback Win Against Wolves - Complete Sports, 20 hours ago
7 Police arrest woman who supplies 'criminal charms' to notorious bandits leaders in Katsina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 President Buhari's kind of kindness by Femi Adesina - Legit, 18 hours ago
9 Stop taking somebody who has not proposed to you to your parent's house - Nigerian clergyman advises single ladies (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
10 FIFA suspends two African countries with immediate effect - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info