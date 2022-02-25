Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerians in Poland offer help to Nigerians stranded in Ukraine who can find their way out to Poland
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Nigerians residing in Poland have offered to help Nigerians who are stranded in Ukraine.

 

Posting via their Twitter handles, they have asked Nigerians stranded in Ukraine and can find

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sahara Reporters:
Russian Invasion: Only Seven Nigerian Students Out Of Stranded 400 In Ukraine Cross Into Poland
Nigerians in Poland Offer Help to Nigerians Stranded in Ukraine Who Can Find Their Way Out to Poland Monte Oz Live:
Nigerians in Poland Offer Help to Nigerians Stranded in Ukraine Who Can Find Their Way Out to Poland
Nigerians in Poland offer help to Nigerians stranded in Ukraine who can find their way out to Poland Olajide TV:
Nigerians in Poland offer help to Nigerians stranded in Ukraine who can find their way out to Poland
Nigerians In Poland Offer Help To Nigerians Stranded In Ukraine Who Can Find Their Way Out To Poland Republican Nigeria:
Nigerians In Poland Offer Help To Nigerians Stranded In Ukraine Who Can Find Their Way Out To Poland
Russia/Ukraine: Nigerians In Poland Offer Help To Nigerians Stranded In Ukraine Who Can Find Their Way Out To Poland Tori News:
Russia/Ukraine: Nigerians In Poland Offer Help To Nigerians Stranded In Ukraine Who Can Find Their Way Out To Poland


   More Picks
1 Ukraine crisis: Russia stripped of Champions League final by UEFA with Paris picked as replacement host - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 Amotekun not in rivalry with police, other security agencies - Akeredolu | herald.ng - The Herald, 12 hours ago
3 ExxonMobil reaches agreement to sell interest in MPNU to Seplat Energy - Vanguard News, 11 hours ago
4 Arsenal Boost Top-Four Hopes After Dramatic Comeback Win Against Wolves - Complete Sports, 21 hours ago
5 Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema, refuses to comment on Nigeria's stand on Russia's invasion of Ukraine (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 Stop taking somebody who has not proposed to you to your parent's house - Nigerian clergyman advises single ladies (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
7 President Buhari's kind of kindness by Femi Adesina - Legit, 19 hours ago
8 Fake military officer, two others arrested for burglary and theft in Kwara community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
9 Don't reject Deputy Gov nomination - Ekiti PDP stakeholders plead with ex-Commissioner - Daily Post, 4 hours ago
10 You Have Our Blessings For Presidential Aspiration Ooni, Orangun, Owa Tell Tinubu - Leadership, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info