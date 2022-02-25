Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Trending photo of Nigerian clergyman, Apostle Johnson Suleman, on his knees as he prays for Ukraine
Nigerian Wedding's Blog  - A photo of clergyman Apostle Johnson Suleman offering prayers to God for peace to be restored in warring Ukraine and Russia has surfaced online.  ...

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Ukraine crisis: Russia stripped of Champions League final by UEFA with Paris picked as replacement host - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Amotekun not in rivalry with police, other security agencies - Akeredolu | herald.ng - The Herald, 23 hours ago
3 Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema, refuses to comment on Nigeria's stand on Russia's invasion of Ukraine (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
4 ExxonMobil reaches agreement to sell interest in MPNU to Seplat Energy - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
5 Fake military officer, two others arrested for burglary and theft in Kwara community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
6 Fuel Scarcity: Bayelsa orders price control, pegs price to N230 per litre - The Eagle Online, 21 hours ago
7 Stop taking somebody who has not proposed to you to your parent's house - Nigerian clergyman advises single ladies (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 South Africa calls on Russia to immediately withdraw troops from Ukraine - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
9 Africa Magic premieres new game show “Come Play Naija“ - PM News, 10 hours ago
10 Makinde Appoints Ex-Lawmaker As 3SC Sole Administrator - Leadership, 16 hours ago
