News at a Glance
EFCC returns ?1,120 to German victim duped by Nigerian fraudster who posed as wounded American soldier in Afghanistan
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday, February 24, 2022, returned €1,120 (One Thousand One Hundred and Twenty Euros) recovered from a fraudster to the German victim
3 days ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
EFCC returns €1,120 to German fraud victim
Yaba Left Online:
EFCC returns €1,120 to German victim duped by a Nigerian fraudster
EFCC:
EFCC Returns €1,120 to German Fraud Victim The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday, February 24, 2022, returned €1,120 (One Thousand One Hundred and Twenty Euros) recovered from a fraudster to the German victim, one Ms. Regina ...
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
EFCC returns €1,120 to German victim duped by Nigerian fraudster
The Dabigal Blog:
EFCC returns €1,120 to German victim duped by Nigerian fraudster
The Street Journal:
EFCC returns money to German national scammed by Nigerian fraudsters
PM News:
EFCC returns €1,120 to German fraud victim - P.M. News
News Breakers:
EFCC returns €1,120 to German fraud victim
Naija Parrot:
EFCC returns €1,120 to German victim duped by a Nigerian fraudster
Instablog 9ja:
EFCC Returns €1,120 to German Fr#ud Victim
Mighty Cee Blog:
EFCC Returns €1,120 To German Victim Duped By Nigerian Fraudster Who Posed As Wounded American Soldier In Afghanistan
Gist Punch:
EFCC returns €1,120 to German victim duped by Nigerian fraudster
More Picks
1
My past trauma made me difficult to love - Toke Makinwa -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
2
Why Ogun, Oyo, Osun, others will experience prolonged power outage – IBEDC -
The News Guru,
20 hours ago
3
Putin puts Russia's nuclear forces on alert as fighting in Ukraine continues -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
4
Political parties in Nigeria are the same – Shekarau -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
5
Nigeria Air to fly before June 2023 – ICRC -
The Guardian,
21 hours ago
6
Russia-Ukraine war: Buhari reacts to maltreatment of Nigerians, Africans -
Daily Post,
5 hours ago
7
Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Nigerian Embassy Receives 130 Nigerians In Romania -
Channels Television,
2 hours ago
8
Russia-Ukraine war: Fuel scarcity may continue, oil vessels face delay on sea -
The Punch,
11 hours ago
9
"Michael Jackson wasn't as humble as Davido" Tee Billz says as he calls Davido "the most humble superstar of all time" -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
10
Friends mourn popular Nigerian socialite Dammie Richie following his sudden demise -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
