News at a Glance
Ukraine crisis: Russia stripped of Champions League final by UEFA with Paris picked as replacement host
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Russia has been stripped of hosting the Champions League final by UEFA with St. Petersburg replaced by Paris after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The men's final will still be he
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
UEFA moves Champions League final from Russia to France
The Punch:
Ukraine invasion costs Russia Champions League final hosting
Sahara Reporters:
.@UEFA Moves #ChampionsLeague Final From #Russia
Complete Sports:
Champions League Final Moved To Paris From St Petersburg
Vanguard News:
UEFA strips Russia of hosting right, move Champions League final to France
Naija Loaded:
UEFA To Move Champions League Final (Read Details)
Independent:
UEFA Choose Paris’ As St Petersburg Replacement For Champions League Final
Not Just OK:
OFFICIAL: UEFA Move Champions League Final Away From Russia | See Details
The News Guru:
Ukraine crisis: UEFA Champions League final in doubt for Russia
Business Post Nigeria:
Russia Loses Hosting Rights for 2022 UEFA Champions League Final |
The Street Journal:
UEFA Moves Champions League Final To France
News Wire NGR:
UEFA to hold emergency meeting - here's why
The Eagle Online:
Ukraine invasion: UEFA to move Champions League final
News Breakers:
UEFA May Move Champions League Final From Russia
Naija News:
UEFA Dumps Russia, Announces New Champions League Final Venue
Monte Oz Live:
UEFA call a Friday Morning Emergency Summit to Strip St Petersburg of the Champions League Final After Russia's All-Out Invasion of Ukraine
