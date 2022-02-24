Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ukraine crisis: Russia stripped of Champions League final by UEFA with Paris picked as replacement host
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Russia has been stripped of hosting the Champions League final by UEFA  with St. Petersburg replaced by Paris after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.


The men's final will still be he

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

UEFA moves Champions League final from Russia to France Daily Post:
UEFA moves Champions League final from Russia to France
Ukraine invasion costs Russia Champions League final hosting The Punch:
Ukraine invasion costs Russia Champions League final hosting
.@UEFA Moves #ChampionsLeague Final From #Russia Sahara Reporters:
.@UEFA Moves #ChampionsLeague Final From #Russia
Champions League Final Moved To Paris From St Petersburg Complete Sports:
Champions League Final Moved To Paris From St Petersburg
UEFA strips Russia of hosting right, move Champions League final to France Vanguard News:
UEFA strips Russia of hosting right, move Champions League final to France
UEFA To Move Champions League Final (Read Details) Naija Loaded:
UEFA To Move Champions League Final (Read Details)
UEFA Choose Paris’ As St Petersburg Replacement For Champions League Final Independent:
UEFA Choose Paris’ As St Petersburg Replacement For Champions League Final
OFFICIAL: UEFA Move Champions League Final Away From Russia | See Details Not Just OK:
OFFICIAL: UEFA Move Champions League Final Away From Russia | See Details
Ukraine crisis: UEFA Champions League final in doubt for Russia The News Guru:
Ukraine crisis: UEFA Champions League final in doubt for Russia
Russia Loses Hosting Rights for 2022 UEFA Champions League Final | Business Post Nigeria:
Russia Loses Hosting Rights for 2022 UEFA Champions League Final |
UEFA Moves Champions League Final To France The Street Journal:
UEFA Moves Champions League Final To France
UEFA to hold emergency meeting - here News Wire NGR:
UEFA to hold emergency meeting - here's why
Ukraine invasion: UEFA to move Champions League final The Eagle Online:
Ukraine invasion: UEFA to move Champions League final
UEFA May Move Champions League Final From Russia News Breakers:
UEFA May Move Champions League Final From Russia
UEFA Dumps Russia, Announces New Champions League Final Venue Naija News:
UEFA Dumps Russia, Announces New Champions League Final Venue
UEFA call a Friday Morning Emergency Summit to Strip St Petersburg of the Champions League Final After Russia Monte Oz Live:
UEFA call a Friday Morning Emergency Summit to Strip St Petersburg of the Champions League Final After Russia's All-Out Invasion of Ukraine


   More Picks
1 Decomposing bodies of kidnapped victims found dumped in deep well as troops dislodge IPOB/ESN camps in Imo, Anambra - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 "Africa needs 3rd World War more than every other continent" - Former presidential aspirant Adamu Garba - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Ukraine crisis: Russia stripped of Champions League final by UEFA with Paris picked as replacement host - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
4 Amotekun not in rivalry with police, other security agencies - Akeredolu | herald.ng - The Herald, 9 hours ago
5 ExxonMobil reaches agreement to sell interest in MPNU to Seplat Energy - Vanguard News, 8 hours ago
6 Police arrest woman who supplies 'criminal charms' to notorious bandits leaders in Katsina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
7 How Omoyele Sowore Was Arrested Like A Common Criminal (Photos) - Nigeria Breaking News, 23 hours ago
8 President Buhari's kind of kindness by Femi Adesina - Legit, 16 hours ago
9 Russian invasion: We'll command war in Ukraine to cease, says Apostle Suleman - The Punch, 7 hours ago
10 Stop taking somebody who has not proposed to you to your parent's house - Nigerian clergyman advises single ladies (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info