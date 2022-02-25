Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ukraine President, Zelenskyy Bans Men Aged 18 To 60 From Leaving Country
Naija Loaded  - Ukraine has banned males between the ages of 18- 60 from leaving the country following invasion from Russia,” Ukraine’s State border guard service (DPSA) reported.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

