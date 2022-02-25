Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I’ll reduce LASUST tuition fees, make it bigger, Sanwo-Olu assures students
The Point  - Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday assured students of the new Lagos State University of Science and Technology, Ikorodu, that he would make the institution bigger and best choice in Nigeria. Governor Sanwo-Olu, who had a stop at the ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I’ll make LASUST best choice, reduce tuition fees, Sanwo-Olu assures Nigerian Tribune:
I’ll make LASUST best choice, reduce tuition fees, Sanwo-Olu assures
I’LL REDUCE LASUST TUITION FEES, MAKE IT BIGGER, SANWO-OLU ASSURES STUDENTS Lagos State Govt.:
I’LL REDUCE LASUST TUITION FEES, MAKE IT BIGGER, SANWO-OLU ASSURES STUDENTS
Sanwo-Olu vows to reduce LASUST’ tuition fees PM News:
Sanwo-Olu vows to reduce LASUST’ tuition fees
Gov. Sanwo-Olu promises to reduce LASUST school’s fees, turn it round The Eagle Online:
Gov. Sanwo-Olu promises to reduce LASUST school’s fees, turn it round
Julia Blaise Blog:
I'll Reduce LASUSTH Tuition Fees, make it bigger -- Sanwo-Olu assures Students


   More Picks
1 Ukraine crisis: Russia stripped of Champions League final by UEFA with Paris picked as replacement host - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
2 Amotekun not in rivalry with police, other security agencies - Akeredolu | herald.ng - The Herald, 14 hours ago
3 ExxonMobil reaches agreement to sell interest in MPNU to Seplat Energy - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
4 Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema, refuses to comment on Nigeria's stand on Russia's invasion of Ukraine (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
5 Arsenal Boost Top-Four Hopes After Dramatic Comeback Win Against Wolves - Complete Sports, 23 hours ago
6 Stop taking somebody who has not proposed to you to your parent's house - Nigerian clergyman advises single ladies (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
7 President Buhari's kind of kindness by Femi Adesina - Legit, 21 hours ago
8 Fake military officer, two others arrested for burglary and theft in Kwara community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
9 Don't reject Deputy Gov nomination - Ekiti PDP stakeholders plead with ex-Commissioner - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
10 You Have Our Blessings For Presidential Aspiration Ooni, Orangun, Owa Tell Tinubu - Leadership, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info