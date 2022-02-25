Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Bagudu releases N745m as 2021 exams’ fees for students
News photo Prompt News  - Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has approved N745 million for the payment of 2021 examinations’ fees for students in the state.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

