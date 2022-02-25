Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Fake military officer, two others arrested for burglary and theft in Kwara community
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a fake military officer, AbdulKadir Bolaji and two other suspects for a series of burglary incidents in Lakele community, Oro in Irepodun local government area of ...

4 hours ago
