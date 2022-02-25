Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Christian Eriksen to make Brentford debut against Newcastle
Vanguard News
- Brentford coach, Thomas Frank has confirmed that Christian Eriksen will feature in this weekend's game against Newcastle.
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Not Just OK:
Christian Eriksen Set to Make Return Against Newcastle United
Independent:
Eriksen To Make Brentford Debut Eight Months After Cardiac Arrest
Prompt News:
Eriksen set for Brentford debut in home clash with Newcastle United
The Street Journal:
Christian Eriksen To Make Brentford Debut Against Newcastle
News Breakers:
Eriksen set to make emotional Brentford debut
More Picks
1
Ukraine crisis: Russia stripped of Champions League final by UEFA with Paris picked as replacement host -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
2
Amotekun not in rivalry with police, other security agencies - Akeredolu | herald.ng -
The Herald,
15 hours ago
3
ExxonMobil reaches agreement to sell interest in MPNU to Seplat Energy -
Vanguard News,
14 hours ago
4
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema, refuses to comment on Nigeria's stand on Russia's invasion of Ukraine (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
5
Arsenal Boost Top-Four Hopes After Dramatic Comeback Win Against Wolves -
Complete Sports,
1 day ago
6
Stop taking somebody who has not proposed to you to your parent's house - Nigerian clergyman advises single ladies (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
7
President Buhari's kind of kindness by Femi Adesina -
Legit,
22 hours ago
8
Fake military officer, two others arrested for burglary and theft in Kwara community -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
9
Nigerian lady alleges that Polish authorities are not letting in Africans fleeing from war in Ukraine -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
10
Don't reject Deputy Gov nomination - Ekiti PDP stakeholders plead with ex-Commissioner -
Daily Post,
7 hours ago
