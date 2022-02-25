Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


South Africa calls on Russia to immediately withdraw troops from Ukraine
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The South African government has called for a peaceful resolution of the escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation said in a stateme

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

South Africa Calls On Russia To Immediately Withdraw Troops From Ukraine News Break:
South Africa Calls On Russia To Immediately Withdraw Troops From Ukraine
South Africa Calls on Russia to Immediately Withdraw Troops From Ukraine Monte Oz Live:
South Africa Calls on Russia to Immediately Withdraw Troops From Ukraine
First Reports:
'Small yansh dey shake o': Angel Smith reacts as South Africa calls on Russia to immediately withdraw troops from Ukraine — First Reports
FG Calls On Russia To Withdraw Troops From Ukraine Global Village Extra:
FG Calls On Russia To Withdraw Troops From Ukraine
South Africa Tells Russia to Immediately Withdraw Troops From Ukraine Tori News:
South Africa Tells Russia to Immediately Withdraw Troops From Ukraine


   More Picks
1 Ukraine crisis: Russia stripped of Champions League final by UEFA with Paris picked as replacement host - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 Amotekun not in rivalry with police, other security agencies - Akeredolu | herald.ng - The Herald, 17 hours ago
3 ExxonMobil reaches agreement to sell interest in MPNU to Seplat Energy - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
4 Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema, refuses to comment on Nigeria's stand on Russia's invasion of Ukraine (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
5 Stop taking somebody who has not proposed to you to your parent's house - Nigerian clergyman advises single ladies (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
6 President Buhari's kind of kindness by Femi Adesina - Legit, 24 hours ago
7 Fake military officer, two others arrested for burglary and theft in Kwara community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
8 Nigerian lady alleges that Polish authorities are not letting in Africans fleeing from war in Ukraine - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
9 Don't reject Deputy Gov nomination - Ekiti PDP stakeholders plead with ex-Commissioner - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
10 You Have Our Blessings For Presidential Aspiration Ooni, Orangun, Owa Tell Tinubu - Leadership, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info