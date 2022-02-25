Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Russia vs Ukraine: President Putin ready to negotiate
News photo Daily Post  - The Russian President, Vladimir Putin has expressed his readiness to negotiate with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Putin said he is ready

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Putin Ready To Negotiate With Ukraine, Says  Kremlin Channels Television:
Putin Ready To Negotiate With Ukraine, Says  Kremlin
Russia ready for negotiations with Ukraine – Kremlin The News Guru:
Russia ready for negotiations with Ukraine – Kremlin
Russia ready for negotiations with Ukraine: Kremlin - P.M. News PM News:
Russia ready for negotiations with Ukraine: Kremlin - P.M. News
Putin Ready To Negotiate With Ukraine, Says  Kremlin News Breakers:
Putin Ready To Negotiate With Ukraine, Says  Kremlin
Russia vs Ukraine: President Putin ready to negotiate Edujandon:
Russia vs Ukraine: President Putin ready to negotiate


   More Picks
1 Ukraine crisis: Russia stripped of Champions League final by UEFA with Paris picked as replacement host - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
2 Amotekun not in rivalry with police, other security agencies - Akeredolu | herald.ng - The Herald, 14 hours ago
3 ExxonMobil reaches agreement to sell interest in MPNU to Seplat Energy - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
4 Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema, refuses to comment on Nigeria's stand on Russia's invasion of Ukraine (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
5 Arsenal Boost Top-Four Hopes After Dramatic Comeback Win Against Wolves - Complete Sports, 23 hours ago
6 Stop taking somebody who has not proposed to you to your parent's house - Nigerian clergyman advises single ladies (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
7 President Buhari's kind of kindness by Femi Adesina - Legit, 21 hours ago
8 Fake military officer, two others arrested for burglary and theft in Kwara community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
9 Don't reject Deputy Gov nomination - Ekiti PDP stakeholders plead with ex-Commissioner - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
10 You Have Our Blessings For Presidential Aspiration Ooni, Orangun, Owa Tell Tinubu - Leadership, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info