Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Don't reject Deputy Gov nomination - Ekiti PDP stakeholders plead with ex-Commissioner
Daily Post  - Some Stakeholders in the Ekiti State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have appealed to the former Commissioner for Works, Mrs Funmi Ogun to accept her

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PDP rejects former commissioner as candidate for Ekiti deputy governor Legit:
PDP rejects former commissioner as candidate for Ekiti deputy governor
PDP rejects Fayose’s ally as candidate for deputy governor The Nation:
PDP rejects Fayose’s ally as candidate for deputy governor
Ekiti 2022: Ex-commissioner writes Ayu, rejects deputy gov nomination The Punch:
Ekiti 2022: Ex-commissioner writes Ayu, rejects deputy gov nomination
Fayose’s ex-Commissioner rejects nomination as deputy guber candidate Ripples Nigeria:
Fayose’s ex-Commissioner rejects nomination as deputy guber candidate
PDP deputy governorship nominee in Ekiti rejects nomination 24 hours to deadline The Eagle Online:
PDP deputy governorship nominee in Ekiti rejects nomination 24 hours to deadline
Funmi Ogun: Why I rejected Ekiti PDP PM News:
Funmi Ogun: Why I rejected Ekiti PDP's deputy governorship position - P.M. News
PDP: Fayose Pulse Nigeria:
PDP: Fayose's ally rejects nomination as Ekiti deputy governorship candidate
Ekiti 2022: Ex-commissioner writes Ayu, rejects deputy gov nomination News Breakers:
Ekiti 2022: Ex-commissioner writes Ayu, rejects deputy gov nomination


   More Picks
1 Ukraine crisis: Russia stripped of Champions League final by UEFA with Paris picked as replacement host - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 Decomposing bodies of kidnapped victims found dumped in deep well as troops dislodge IPOB/ESN camps in Imo, Anambra - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 "Africa needs 3rd World War more than every other continent" - Former presidential aspirant Adamu Garba - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
4 Amotekun not in rivalry with police, other security agencies - Akeredolu | herald.ng - The Herald, 11 hours ago
5 ExxonMobil reaches agreement to sell interest in MPNU to Seplat Energy - Vanguard News, 9 hours ago
6 Arsenal Boost Top-Four Hopes After Dramatic Comeback Win Against Wolves - Complete Sports, 20 hours ago
7 Police arrest woman who supplies 'criminal charms' to notorious bandits leaders in Katsina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 President Buhari's kind of kindness by Femi Adesina - Legit, 18 hours ago
9 Stop taking somebody who has not proposed to you to your parent's house - Nigerian clergyman advises single ladies (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
10 FIFA suspends two African countries with immediate effect - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info