Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Don't reject Deputy Gov nomination - Ekiti PDP stakeholders plead with ex-Commissioner
Daily Post
- Some Stakeholders in the Ekiti State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have appealed to the former Commissioner for Works, Mrs Funmi Ogun to accept her
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Legit:
PDP rejects former commissioner as candidate for Ekiti deputy governor
The Nation:
PDP rejects Fayose’s ally as candidate for deputy governor
The Punch:
Ekiti 2022: Ex-commissioner writes Ayu, rejects deputy gov nomination
Ripples Nigeria:
Fayose’s ex-Commissioner rejects nomination as deputy guber candidate
The Eagle Online:
PDP deputy governorship nominee in Ekiti rejects nomination 24 hours to deadline
PM News:
Funmi Ogun: Why I rejected Ekiti PDP's deputy governorship position - P.M. News
Pulse Nigeria:
PDP: Fayose's ally rejects nomination as Ekiti deputy governorship candidate
News Breakers:
Ekiti 2022: Ex-commissioner writes Ayu, rejects deputy gov nomination
More Picks
1
Ukraine crisis: Russia stripped of Champions League final by UEFA with Paris picked as replacement host -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
2
Decomposing bodies of kidnapped victims found dumped in deep well as troops dislodge IPOB/ESN camps in Imo, Anambra -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
3
"Africa needs 3rd World War more than every other continent" - Former presidential aspirant Adamu Garba -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
4
Amotekun not in rivalry with police, other security agencies - Akeredolu | herald.ng -
The Herald,
11 hours ago
5
ExxonMobil reaches agreement to sell interest in MPNU to Seplat Energy -
Vanguard News,
9 hours ago
6
Arsenal Boost Top-Four Hopes After Dramatic Comeback Win Against Wolves -
Complete Sports,
20 hours ago
7
Police arrest woman who supplies 'criminal charms' to notorious bandits leaders in Katsina -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
8
President Buhari's kind of kindness by Femi Adesina -
Legit,
18 hours ago
9
Stop taking somebody who has not proposed to you to your parent's house - Nigerian clergyman advises single ladies (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
10
FIFA suspends two African countries with immediate effect -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...