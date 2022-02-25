Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerian govt will take advantage of current crude oil price surge – Minister
News photo Daily Nigerian  - The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, says the Federal Government is deepening effort to spur oil production in order to take advantage of global crude oil price.

