Russia attack: FG assures Nigerians of safe evacuation from Ukraine
News photo Prompt News  - The Federal Government on Friday assured Nigerians living in Ukraine of their safe evacuation amidst the Russia multiple attacks of Ukraine. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama gave the assurance while speaking to newsmen in Abuja.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

