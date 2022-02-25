Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"This might be the last time you see me alive" - Ukrainian President Zelensky to EU leaders over President Vladimir Putin's invasion
Linda Ikeji Blog  - "This might be the last time you see me alive" - Ukrainian President Zelensky to EU leaders over President Vladimir Putin's invasion

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Russian forces break into Ukrainian capital Daily Trust:
Russian forces break into Ukrainian capital
Putin Asks Ukrainian Military To Overthrow Its Leadership Independent:
Putin Asks Ukrainian Military To Overthrow Its Leadership
Russian/Ukraine war: President Zelensky warns EU leaders, says ‘this might be the last time you see me alive’ The Street Journal:
Russian/Ukraine war: President Zelensky warns EU leaders, says ‘this might be the last time you see me alive’
Russian Forces Break Into Ukrainian Capital Naija News:
Russian Forces Break Into Ukrainian Capital
“We are here. We are in Kyiv. We are defending Ukraine,” says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a new video posted in response to rumors being spread by Russian media that he had fled the country. Global Village Extra:
“We are here. We are in Kyiv. We are defending Ukraine,” says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a new video posted in response to rumors being spread by Russian media that he had fled the country.
Russians are Putin’s victims too News Breakers:
Russians are Putin’s victims too


   More Picks
1 Ukraine crisis: Russia stripped of Champions League final by UEFA with Paris picked as replacement host - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
2 Amotekun not in rivalry with police, other security agencies - Akeredolu | herald.ng - The Herald, 14 hours ago
3 ExxonMobil reaches agreement to sell interest in MPNU to Seplat Energy - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
4 Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema, refuses to comment on Nigeria's stand on Russia's invasion of Ukraine (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
5 Arsenal Boost Top-Four Hopes After Dramatic Comeback Win Against Wolves - Complete Sports, 23 hours ago
6 Stop taking somebody who has not proposed to you to your parent's house - Nigerian clergyman advises single ladies (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
7 President Buhari's kind of kindness by Femi Adesina - Legit, 21 hours ago
8 Fake military officer, two others arrested for burglary and theft in Kwara community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
9 Don't reject Deputy Gov nomination - Ekiti PDP stakeholders plead with ex-Commissioner - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
10 You Have Our Blessings For Presidential Aspiration Ooni, Orangun, Owa Tell Tinubu - Leadership, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info