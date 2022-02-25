Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Manchester United end sponsorship deal with Russian state airline Aeroflot following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Premier League side, Manchester United have ended their commercial partnership with the Russian state airline Aeroflot, following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

 

