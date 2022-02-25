Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ukraine: Aisha Buhari joins Nigerian parents in prayers, solidarity
News photo Vanguard News  - The First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has joined Nigerian parents in prayers and solidarity for the safe evacuation of their children and Nigerian students trapped in the troubled nation of Ukraine.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ukraine: Aisha Buhari joins Nigerian parents in prayers The Punch:
Ukraine: Aisha Buhari joins Nigerian parents in prayers
Ukraine vs Russia: Aisha Buhari calls for ‘calm’ Daily Post:
Ukraine vs Russia: Aisha Buhari calls for ‘calm’
Ukraine: Aisha Buhari joins Nigerian parents in prayers, solidarity News Diary Online:
Ukraine: Aisha Buhari joins Nigerian parents in prayers, solidarity
Ukraine: Aisha Buhari joins Nigerian parents in prayers, solidarity Daily Nigerian:
Ukraine: Aisha Buhari joins Nigerian parents in prayers, solidarity
Ukraine vs Russia: Aisha Buhari calls for ‘calm’ Champion Newspapers:
Ukraine vs Russia: Aisha Buhari calls for ‘calm’
Aisha Buhari reacts to Russian invasion of Ukraine, prays for global peace Pulse Nigeria:
Aisha Buhari reacts to Russian invasion of Ukraine, prays for global peace
Ukraine: Aisha Buhari joins Nigerian parents in prayers, solidarity News Breakers:
Ukraine: Aisha Buhari joins Nigerian parents in prayers, solidarity
Ukraine: Aisha Buhari Joins Nigerian Parents In Prayers iWitness:
Ukraine: Aisha Buhari Joins Nigerian Parents In Prayers
Ukraine Vs Russia: Aisha Buhari Speaks On Crisis Naija News:
Ukraine Vs Russia: Aisha Buhari Speaks On Crisis
National Daily:
Ukraine: Aisha Buhari joins Nigerian parents in prayers, solidarity


   More Picks
1 "This might be the last time you see me alive" - Ukrainian President Zelensky to EU leaders over President Vladimir Putin's invasion - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema, refuses to comment on Nigeria's stand on Russia's invasion of Ukraine (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Fake military officer, two others arrested for burglary and theft in Kwara community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 I’ll reduce LASUST tuition fees, make it bigger, Sanwo-Olu assures students - The Point, 22 hours ago
5 Ukraine: Aisha Buhari joins Nigerian parents in prayers, solidarity - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
6 Africa Magic premieres new game show “Come Play Naija“ - PM News, 14 hours ago
7 Russia Threatens Military, Political Consequences If Sweden, Finland Try Joining NATO - Sahara Reporters, 14 hours ago
8 Money Laundering: Court Grants Ex-Attorney General Of The Federation, Adoke’s Request To Travel Abroad For Medical Treatment - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
9 Manchester United end sponsorship deal with Russian state airline Aeroflot following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
10 Nigerian lady alleges that Polish authorities are not letting in Africans fleeing from war in Ukraine - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info