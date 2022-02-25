Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Signing of Electoral Amendment Bill big win for Nigeria’s democracy – APC
The Herald  - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the signing into law of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2022, by President Muhammadu Buhari as a big win for the country’s democracy. Sen. John Akpanudodehe, National Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra- ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

